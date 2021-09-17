Lifesaving Amyloidosis drug available from October 1

The life-prolonging Amyloidosis treatment, Patisiran, will be available in the Republic of Ireland from October 1.

According to Rosaline Callaghan of the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness organisation, the Managed Access Protocol for Patisiran is being completed.

Speaking to Donegal Live she said: "As you can imagine, I am over the moon about this development. We received the news this morning from the office of Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of HSE Ireland, who had written to All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness' 'tiger' supporter, Betty Holmes, Chairperson of Donegal Action for Cancer Care.

"There are some final steps that are being completed, but Patisiran should be available hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, including Letterkenny University Hospital, from October 1.

"When Patisiran was first approved, the HSE said access to it would be conditional on a Managed Access Protocol, meaning, I suppose, how do we get patients on it. So, we were anticipating quite a bit of a wait and were keeping the pressure as best we could. However, They seem to have pulled the rabbit out of the hat very, very quickly. So, while a few things have to be tweaked, the Managed Access Protocol is in place and they are effectively saying it will be available to Irish patients from October 1.

"What this means is that anyone with a Hereditary Amyloidosis diagnosis at the minute may want to speak with their physician. Patisiran, this revolutionary, life-prolonging, gene-silencing drug maybe a suitable treatment option for them. People with a Hereditary Amyloidosis diagnosis need to be aware that Patisiran, although they did not have access to it previously, they should have access from October 1 and they may want to revise their current treatment plans in light of this new drug now being available," said Rosaline Callaghan.