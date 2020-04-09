Daniel O'Donnell pays tribute to legendary singer John Prine who died from Covid-19

Contact
Daniel O'Donnell pays tribute to John Prine
Donegal's Daniel O'Donnell has added his voice to the many tributes being paid to Grammy award winner singer John Prine.
The legendary singer died on Tuesday having been critically ill with Covid-19 since late March.
Daniel O'Donnell said: "I was so sorry to hear about the death of John Prine. He was one of the worlds greatest singer songwriters. He was responsible for writing one of my biggest hits "I Want To Dance With You."
"My sympathies go out to his wife Fiona, his sons Jody, Jack and Tommy and all his extended family. He will be greatly missed but his music will live on forever."
