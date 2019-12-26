Sad passing of exciting winger who graced Finn Park on many occasions

Contact
Older fans will remember him as a League of Ireland legend
The death has taken place of Johnny Matthews (73) , one of the most exciting players ever to play in the League of Ireland.
The English winger, who began his career with his home town club of Coventry City, moved to Waterford FC during the 1965/66 season, initially on loan.
But he went on to play for the Blues for 13 season and became a club legend during a period when Waterford were one of the top clubs. He had many great games against Finn Harps in the early 1970s, a time when Harps were right up there with the best.
He died on Christmas Day, aged 73.
He won seven league medals and played in 16 European Cup matches, and has the distinction of scoring against both Celtic and Manchester United.
He scored a penalty against Gordon Banks when he starred for a League of Ireland XI against an English League XI at Lansdowne Road in 1971.
On the managerial front he took charge of Limerick side Newcastlewest when they had a brief stint in the First Division. He also managed Waterford.
He scored 156 league goals. He also had spells with Longford and Cork United.
He was also a referee at a junior level while his other great sporting passion was cricket.
Older Finn Harps fans will recall the popular Matthews with fond memories.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred near Lifford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.