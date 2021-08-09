Venue, date and time confirmed for Donegal's Ulster U-17 final

Luke McGlynn will lead Donegal into the Ulster U-17 final on Friday
Donegal and Tyrone had contrasting semi-final successes on their journeys to the same place - the final of the Electric Ireland Ulster U-17 championship.
Luke Barrett's Donegal were 1-6 to 0-5 winners against Armagh on Friday last and on Saturday Tyrone sealed their place by virtue of a 6-21 to 1-6 success over Fermanagh.
The Ulster Council have this evening confirmed that the final will take place this coming Friday at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, throw-in at 7:30pm.
The venue for the 2021 @ElectricIreland Ulster Minor Football Championship Final between @officialdonegal & @TyroneGAALive ⬜️ is Brewster Park, Enniskillen.— Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) August 9, 2021
Throw-in at 7.30pm this Friday, August 13th.#Ulster2021 #GAAThisIsMajor pic.twitter.com/84PP2k25h0
