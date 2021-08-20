Finn Valley's Flanagan twins set for races in Hungary and Italy

Eilish Flanagan competes for the first time since the Olympic Games when she goes at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Tuesday.

The Finn Valley AC woman, who set a new personal best at the Olympics, races in the 3,000m steeplechase. The race is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series and will be paced, targeted at a sub-9:30.

Flanagan’s participation at the Lantos Mihály Sportközpont will be her first competitive outing since her superb run in Tokyo earlier this month.

The Gortin native shaved six seconds off her previous best, clocking 9:34.86 in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase. In spite of the roaring hot temperatures, Flanagan, who is coached by Damon Martin in America, gave the performance of her life.

Flanagan and her twin sister Roisin, now also competing for Finn Valley AC, will compete in the same 3000m race in Rovereto, Italy on August 31.

The Flanagans will fly from Budapest to Verona before making their way to the Continental Tour silver meet at the Palio Città della Quercia.

On September 4, Roisin Flanagan will take part in a one-mil race in Milan. The Flanagan twins will take a break before regrouping ahead of the Cross-Country season. They will compete for Finn Valley AC in the National Senior Cross-Country Championships in November, with a view to both winning the senior team competition for the club and making the Irish team for the European Cross-Country Championships.

This year, the European Cross will be held in Dublin and the Flanagans scored on the Irish team that won European U23 Cross-Country silver medals in Bela Vista Park, Lisbon in 2019.