Gardaí and Europol reveal the 'golden rules' for online shopping this Christmas season

An Garda Síochána and Europol have joined forces in support of a Europe wide campaign to promote safe online shopping during the Christmas season and beyond from the perspective of consumers and of businesses.
In the period from January 1 until October 31 this year, 489 Online Shopping Frauds have been reported to An Garda Síochána. The average loss was €2,306 per incident representing an overall loss to Irish citizens of €1,127,972.
The business community are frequently targeted by fraudsters using stolen or compromised credit cards, bank accounts or payments, in what is called Card Not Present Fraud. Businesses who are victims of this fraud will suffer losses under the ‘charge back’ process.
In the first 10 months of 2020, 346 ‘Card Not Present Frauds’ have been reported to An Garda Síochána in Ireland to date, representing an average loss of €1,083 or a total of €374,751.
As we enter this busy season, consumers and businesses will be particularly active online and An Garda Síochána and Europol advise consumers to follow the golden rules for online shopping.
The Golden Rules
1. Buy from trusted sources
2. Understand risk and think twice before purchasing
3. Check the seller’s reviews and ratings
4. Ensure data transfer is secure
5. Save all documents related to online purchases
6. If you don’t make a purchase, don’t leave identity or card details behind
7. Check the website payment security
8. Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods
9. Don’t send money to someone you don’t know – check first
10. Use credit cards when purchasing online
Businesses are warned to protect their sales and revenues by identifying risks: know their product, know their customers, utilise safe means of payment and use reliable delivery methods. Consumers and businesses must protect their personal data during transactions other than the normal data required to complete a transaction. This site provides advice on all aspects of online shopping.
Online Shopping Fraud in Ireland
Consumer examples of online shopping fraud in Ireland:
Businesses examples of 'Card Not Present Fraud' in Ireland:
