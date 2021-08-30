Declan Bonner reappointed as Donegal senior team manager for two-year term

Declan Bonner will continue as Donegal senior manager after a two-year term was approved at tonight’s county committee.

There were no other applications for the post by Sunday’s deadline and this evening Bonner returned to the position unopposed.

A Donegal County Board statement reads: “ At last Wednesday’s County Committee meeting Declan Bonner presented his report on the 2021 Allianz League Division 1 campaign and the Ulster Championship and announced that he was interested in another term as Senior Donegal County manager.

“Chairman Mick McGrath noted that as Declan’s term was over the position was also open to other candidates and invited clubs to nominate candidates by 5pm on Sunday evening. As of the deadline on Sunday evening no club had nominated another candidate and this evening the County Executive recommended Declan for a second two-year term to County Committee who approved this decision.”

Bonner, in his second term as manager, took charge in late 2017 and won the Ulster SFC in each of his first two campaigns, 2018 and 2109 before losing the 2020 decider to Cavan. This year Donegal were beaten by Tyrone in a 0-23 to 1-14 scoreline in the Ulster semi-final in Enniskillen.

He previously took charge of Donegal’s senior footballers from the 1998 season to 2000.