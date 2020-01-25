Contact
The grand ballroom in Harvey's Point may be undergoing extensive refurbishment which we are all greatly looking forward to but this weekend Deirdre McGlone and her team brought the Rabbie Burns celebrations back to its spiritual home in Cashelard for an exceptionally successful weekend.
Many years ago Deirdre's father, Joe who lived in Cashelard hosted the event and tonight really was a homecoming for the event that Joe McGlone and his family treasured.
Deirdre said; "It has been a great success, a much more intimate affair with pints and poems in Whorriskeys, great walks around the area - a weekend full of yarns, song and dance"
For all the photographs see next weeks editions of the Donegal Democrat and Donegal Post.
